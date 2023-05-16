LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s election day in Pennsylvania, and Democrats and Republicans hit the polls!

Pennsylvanians voted on everything from school board representatives, and county officials, to state judges.

Lancaster County had an issue with its mail-in ballots a few weeks ago, a printing error to be specific, but did that cause problems today?

The printing issue happened back in April when the county discovered an error in nearly 19,000 mail-in ballots for the superior court race.

The race let voters select up to two candidates, but the ballot showed they could only pick one.

The county scrambled and told voters to throw out the incorrect ballots and wait for the correct ones to be mailed.

This was not the first time there’s been an issue with ballots in Lancaster County. In the past they’ve had incorrect instructions and even scanning problems.

Even so, it did not necessarily deter voters on election day. Some people said they plan to vote by mail in the future even if they did so in person today.

“I’ll be leaving for college this year, so I would definitely consider doing the mail-in ballot so I don’t have to come all the way home from across the state to vote, so I would definitely do mail-in ballots,” said a community member outside a Lancaster County polling location.

So far this year, no serious issues have happened in Lancaster County surrounding mail-in voting.