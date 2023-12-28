(WHTM) — The weather during December is usually cold and snowy. However, this year it seems the weather tended to be mild and wet and Christmas Day was no exception.

According to data from Harrisburg International Airport, a high temperature of 55 degrees occurred on Christmas Day. This did not break any records, but it was one of the warmest Christmases we have seen since 2020 when the high temperature hit 64 degrees.

The warmest Christmas on record in the Harrisburg region occurred in 1889 when the high temperature hit 66 degrees Fahrenheit. The coldest Christmas on record in Harrisburg occurred in 1983 when the High temperature was only 7 degrees.

The average high and low for Christmas Day in the Harrisburg area is 41 and 26 respectively.

The last time we had more than a trace of snow on Christmas Day was back in 2012, according to National Weather Service data.

Will we have a warm New Year’s Eve? The abc27 Weather Team predicts that the weather for both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will be more seasonable, with highs in the lower to mid 40’s.,