HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Catholic Diocese has announced they have a new Bishop.

According to the Diocese, Timothy Senior will serve as the 12th Bishop of Harrisburg, succeeding Bishop Ronald Gainer, who has reached the mandatory retirement age.

Bishop Senior was ordained as an Auxiliary Bishop of Philadelphia in 2009, and is currently the Regional Bishop of Montgomery County, as well as Chancellor of Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary.

“This is a joyous day for our clergy, staff, the people of the Diocese, and for me personally. I have known Bishop Senior for well over 25 years and have full confidence that he will be a caring, faithful shepherd who will speak the truth with love and conviction, leading the Diocese of Harrisburg with the truths of the Church as a witness of Jesus Christ,” said Bishop Gainer.

“I am grateful to our Holy Father for sending the Diocese of Harrisburg a man devoted to answering the call of the Gospel, who also has numerous skills in business, education, and human service administration. The Diocese of Harrisburg will be well cared for in the hands of Bishop Senior,” Bishop Gainer added.

Bishop Gainer has led the Diocese of Harrisburg since 2014 and plans to remain in the Diocese

as Bishop Emeritus.

The Diocese states that Bishop Senior’s Mass of Installation will be Wednesday, June 21 at 2 p.m. at Saint Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg.

“I am profoundly grateful to Pope Francis for his confidence and trust in appointing me to serve the faithful of the Diocese of Harrisburg as their next bishop. Trusting in God’s will and the gifts of the Holy Spirit, I pray that I may be a faithful, holy, and worthy shepherd for the people of central Pennsylvania in service of Jesus Christ and for the good of His Church,” Bishop Senior said following the announcement,