Courtesy of the Diocese of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Diocese of Harrisburg will formally install its new bishop on Wednesday afternoon.

Timothy Senior will officially take over the leadership from Bishop Ronald Gainer as the 12th Bishop of Harrisburg. Gainer has reached the mandatory retirement age, according to the diocese.

Pope Francis was appointed senior in April.

Senior was ordained as an Auxiliary Bishop of Philadelphia in 2009 and is currently the Regional Bishop of Montgomery County, as well as Chancellor of Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary.

Bishop Gainer has led the Diocese of Harrisburg since 2014 and plans to remain in the Diocese

as Bishop Emeritus.

The installation mass is on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at St. Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg.