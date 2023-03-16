Senator John DiSanto announces legislation to automatically return unclaimed property to rightful owners, in Harrisburg, PA on March 15, 2023.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Senator John DiSanto (PA-15) announced on Thursday the approval of more than $7.7 million in state funding for Dauphin County projects.

“I’m pleased to announce this critical funding for community improvement projects in the 15th Senate District. I spend a lot of time advocating for state financial support for our cities, townships and boroughs to help pay for projects that benefit local communities, and it’s rewarding to see grants come through,” DiSanto said.

The following grants were approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority:

Conewago Township received $30,619 for the purchase of a tractor/loader/backhoe with accessory attachments for the Conewago Township Community Park.

received $30,619 for the purchase of a tractor/loader/backhoe with accessory attachments for the Conewago Township Community Park. Derry Township received a total of $1,000,000 for pedestrian and vehicular safety improvements at three main gateways located in Downtown Hershey.

received a total of $1,000,000 for pedestrian and vehicular safety improvements at three main gateways located in Downtown Hershey. East Hanover Township , on behalf of Grantville Volunteer Fire Company, received $100,000 for the replacement of the Grantville Fire ladder truck.

, on behalf of Grantville Volunteer Fire Company, received $100,000 for the replacement of the Grantville Fire ladder truck. Harrisburg Regional Chamber and the Capital Region Economic Development Corporation , on behalf of The Scottish Rite Cathedral Masonic Temple, received $1 million for renovations.

, on behalf of The Scottish Rite Cathedral Masonic Temple, received $1 million for renovations. Harrisburg Regional Chamber and the Capital Region Economic Development Corporation , on behalf of the Whitaker Center, received $850,000 for upgrades to the HVAC system.

, on behalf of the Whitaker Center, received $850,000 for upgrades to the HVAC system. Highspire Borough Authority received $1 million for improvements to its wastewater treatment facility.

received $1 million for improvements to its wastewater treatment facility. Hummelstown Borough received $100,000 for sidewalk and streetscape improvements.

received $100,000 for sidewalk and streetscape improvements. Londonderry Township received $200,000 for phase three of the Conewago Creek streambank restoration project.

received $200,000 for phase three of the Conewago Creek streambank restoration project. Lower Paxton Township Authority received $1 million to replace and rehabilitate sanitary sewer and storm sewer infrastructure in the Paxton Creek basin.

received $1 million to replace and rehabilitate sanitary sewer and storm sewer infrastructure in the Paxton Creek basin. Lower Swatara Township received $225,000 for its salt shed improvement project.

received $225,000 for its salt shed improvement project. Middletown Borough received $500,000 for streetscape improvements along Emaus Street.

Penbrook Borough received $271,107 for sewer televising and cleaning.

received $271,107 for sewer televising and cleaning. Royalton Borough received $50,000 for the purchase of a compact wheel loader with attachments.

received $50,000 for the purchase of a compact wheel loader with attachments. Royalton Borough Authority received $428,893 for improvements to the Water Street pump station.

received $428,893 for improvements to the Water Street pump station. Susquehanna Township received $249,265 for master plan development for five township parks.

received $249,265 for master plan development for five township parks. Swatara Township received $600,000 to construct a law enforcement and emergency operations center.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to DiSanto, the grants were awarded through the Local Share Account Program, funded by gaming revenues, and the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

abc27 reached out Derry and Susquehanna Townships for more information regarding their grants and will publish more information as we receive it.