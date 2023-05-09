HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Theatre announced Tuesday that Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza will be making a stop at the theatre later this year.

According to the theatre, the tour will stop in Hershey on Friday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza follows Mickey, Minnie and their pals getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. The gang then has to find out what is causing the weather so the party can happen!

The show consists of singing, dancing, and acrobatics with songs from several Disney Junior series.

“Our 2022 tour broke attendance records, and we are excited to bring this year’s tour to over 70 cities across North America,” says Jonathan Shank, producer, and CEO of Terrapin Station Entertainment. “Audiences love these characters and we can’t wait to share new surprises for all the eager Disney Junior fans.”

Tickets and more information can be found by visiting the Hershey Entertainment ticket center.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.