(WHTM)– If you have prescription drugs you want to get rid of, you can do that in a safe way this weekend.

Penn State Health is holding its drive-thru prescription drug take-back event this Saturday, it runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Below are the locations around the Midstate:

Academic Support Building, Hershey Medical Center campus, 90 Hope Drive, Hershey

Penn State Health Medical Group – Nyes Road, 121 N. Nyes Road, Harrisburg

Penn State Health Medical Group – Palmyra, 941 Park Drive, Palmyra

Penn State Health Specialty Services – Camp Hill, 429 N. 21st St, Camp Hill

Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center – Reading, 2500 Bernville Road, Reading

It’s a safe and convenient way to dispose of unwanted or expired medication. You can also get rid of needles and syringes. This way, they don’t end up in landfills or in the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.

“There’s so many ways that someone could stumble upon these medications and it just isn’t going to help anyone whether it’s a child with an accidental exposure or someone abusing medications,” pharmacist at Hershey Medical Center Tom Vissering said.

Last spring Penn State Health collected more than 1,000 pounds of medications.