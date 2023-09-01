CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Aug. 31, the Cumberland County Human Trafficking Task Force executed search warrants at five massage parlors in Cumberland County, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney.

A 54-year-old woman was arrested and is facing multiple charges after the search.

The woman, Min Dong, is facing charges of trafficking individuals, promoting prostitution, operating a corrupt organization, and dealing in unlawful activities, court documents show.

The parlors were investigated in large part, according to the District Attorney, due to complaints made to the police by the public that the parlors were “operating as fronts for labor/sex trafficking in violation of Pennsylvania criminal statutes.”

“We greatly appreciate the members of the community who brought their concerns forward to law enforcement. Unfortunately, human trafficking exists here in Cumberland County and today’s operation is part of our ongoing effort to root out human trafficking and to send a message that Cumberland County is not the place to set up one of these operations. Cumberland County is ‘Closed to Human Trafficking’,” Cumberland County District Attorney Seán M. McCormack said.

The massage parlors that were searched on August 31 were:

• New Healing Hands Spa, 33 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg (Upper Allen Township).

• 149 Massage, AKA May Spa, 149 South 32nd Street, Camp Hill Borough.

• Lily Spa, 305 Herman Ave., Lemoyne.

• Mary Spa, 3803 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill (Lower Allen Township).

• JOJO Spa, 5010 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg (Hampden Township).

The Cumberland County businesses are 5 of 10 Midstate massage parlors across three counties (Cumberland, Dauphin and York) that are being targeted as part of the investigation.

This search was part of a year-long investigation of human trafficking in south-central Pennsylvania, the District Attorney said.

The task force was established a year ago for this purpose and has since conducted 5 operations

“Since we began these operations targeting sex buyers who drive the demand for commercial sex, we have arrested 45 individuals. Every single dollar that a sex trafficker makes comes out of the wallet of a sex buyer. They are the ones driving sex trafficking by putting money into the hands of the sex traffickers who exploit the women and men trapped in this existence. We are going to continue these operations,” the District Attorney said last month.