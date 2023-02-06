HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Tweet from a Travel Safety Administration (TSA) spokesperson, a small dog was accidentally put through the x-ray machine at Harrisburg International Airport.

The dog, which was in a small carrying case, was not harmed.

The TSA wants to remind travelers to remove their pets from carrying cases before going through the metal detectors.

As the TSA spokesperson said, “Only a veterinarian should X-ray pets.”