MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County are looking for the owner of a dog that was found chained to a fence alone.

Middletown Borough Police say they were called to the parking lot of the Woodlayne Court apartments for an unattended dog barking excessively.

Police say the dog was found chained up to a fence and brought in by police.

Police described the dog as most likely an adult Pitbull mix.

Anyone with information regarding the dog or its owner is asked to contact Middletown Police at 717-558-6900.