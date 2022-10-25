SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Dauphin County are asking the public for surveillance video or information after they found a shot dog.

Over the weekend, a Susquehanna Township police corporal saw the adult pit bull mix walking in the middle of Front Street near Miller Lane. The dog jumped the guard rail and collapsed due to loss of blood.

The corporal took the dog to a veterinarian and learned that he was shot twice in the head.

“Does this happen? Unfortunately yeah, and probably more than what we know,” said Detective Cpl. Lee Tarasi with Susquehanna Township police.

But the good news is the dog is recovering, and investigators say it was lucky to have been found.

“This is definitely a unique situation. Again, the officer was in the right place at the right time for a dog that doesn’t have a voice,” said Tarasi, “to swoop him up and take him to the vet where they can take care of him.”

The dog received a blood transfusion, but it also has an ear infection and will require additional surgery and medications, according to police.

Police say the dog is friendly and believe he was someone’s pet. They named him Rocky Balboa because he is a fighter and was found near the Rockville Bridge.

“I went over to meet the dog yesterday, and although he’s scared, he warms up very quickly,” Tarasi said.

The dog is probably 6-10 years old and is a pit bull mix, police said.

Police hope a vet or resident recognizes Rocky because he had no collar or chip.