SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township Police are investigating after a dog was shot on New Year’s Eve.

Police say the dog was shot around 1:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Locust Lane. They say a man walking on the street encountered the dog, fired one round, and kept walking onto 24th Street.

Police did not release the condition or description of the dog.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 717-909-9259 or email ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com.