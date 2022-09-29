(WHTM) – Chambersburg Police say a dog was found alone and appeared to have been tied to a tree.

Police responded to Pine Woods Park on Hollywell Ave and Dump Road for a cruelty to animals report. Officers found a brown dog that was abandoned in the wood line who had appeared to have been tethered to a tree.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The dog was able to slip out of the tether but stayed in the area before police recovered it.

Chambersburg Police are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 717-264-4131.