GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Dollar General is opening a new location today, August 15, in Grantville. This new store is located at 9751 Jonestown Road.

In addition to the usual items you will find at your local Dollar General, this new location in Grantville will feature new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

The new store will also have fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more. This produce section offers consumers the top 20 items that are typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce that most grocery stores carry.

Dollar General will be donating 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to commemorate their new opening, in partnership with the Kellogg Company. This is part of a planned donation, where more than 60,000 books will be donated in 2022 to celebrate new store openings.

The addition of the Grantville location will allow schools, nonprofit organizations, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. More information about the grants can be found here.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Grantville store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location, ” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

This store will employ about six to 10 people, depending on the needs of the store. Interested candidates can apply here.