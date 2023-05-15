A former Dollar General employee in Tampa says she was fired over her TikTok videos. (File/Getty)

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Dollar General says a new location on Allentown Boulevard is now open.

The business says they’ll sell household essentials such as cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicine, and hygiene products. They’ll also carry approximately 20 produce items typically sold in grocery stores such as berries, apples, salad mixes, and more.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The store at 7801 Allentown Boulevard is expected to create 6-10 new jobs in the community.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Harrisburg store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

As part of the opening, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a local school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.

Dollar General has approximately 20 other locations within 15 miles of the new Allentown Boulevard store, including on Linglestown and Union Deposit Roads.

According to a 2022 fourth quarter report released in March, Dollar General opened more than 1,000 new stores in fiscal year 2022 and planned to open 1,050 new stores in 2023.

“Our fiscal 2023 full-year outlook reflects our confidence in the business, even in a potentially challenging economic and operating environment,” said John Garratt, Dollar General’s president and chief financial officer. “While we anticipate the first half of fiscal 2023 to be negatively impacted by ongoing sales mix pressures, higher shrink levels, increased damages, and higher interest expense, we are confident in our full-year plans.”