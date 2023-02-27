(WHTM) — Ordering food online became wildly popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, but you should always double-check before you order.

Ordering from restaurants online or through an app is so common these days. Most people don’t think twice about placing an order, but a caution before you order.

Carole Rawlins recently decided to order dinner. “So I clicked the button to order online, through Google, and I figured I had the right place, you go to google and it looked right.”

Rawlins says she paid with a credit card, then drove to the restaurant, where a host had the order but no money.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

“They said here’s your order, now let’s get your payment. I said well I paid online,” Rawlins said.

A manager told her she had stumbled upon a copycat website for the restaurant.

“It’s so easy to fall for something like this. You are at home, can’t find anything to eat, so you grab your phone, Google a restaurant, and click the first thing that pops up,” she said.

The Better Business Bureau has since issued a scam alert about these sites, saying, “You click on the link, select your food, and charges appear on your account. But the website was fake, and the scammers have your credit card information and address.”

The bureau suggests that you:

Check the website URL carefully

Call to see if they got your order if it’s your first time ordering

Pay with credit not debit, Zelle or Venmo

“I thought, ‘Who’s got my credit card information, and what’s going to happen with it?'” Rawlins said.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Luckily, Rawlins was able to dispute the charge.

So if you are going to a restaurant site for the first time, be careful about what pops up first on Google or Bing.