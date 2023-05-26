HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano recently announced that he is not running for the United States Senate in 2024. abc27’s Sarah Willson sat down with him on Friday for an exclusive interview to ask what’s next for him and the upcoming United States Senate race.

“I had to pick my jaw up off the floor last night,” said Matt Brouillette of the Commonwealth Foundation for Public Policy Alternatives.

And many people shared that reaction on Thursday night after Mastriano’s decision to not run for U.S. Senate.

“It really was basically, Sarah, where I think I can best serve the people of Pennsylvania,” said Mastriano.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

That’s what led to his decision, and that’s good news for some Republicans but bad news for Democrats.

“They were salivating at the possibility of a heavily contested Republican primary for Senate that would take up a lot of time and money on our side,” said Christopher Nicholas, a Republican analyst.

“The Democrats were really hoping he’d get into the race last night and their hopes were dashed that they’d have an easier run,” said Brouillette.

An easier run because Brouillette says Mastriano would have divided the GOP.

“Here I am constantly under attack,” Mastriano said.

And some argue he did when he ran for governor.

“This is why we lose races, it’s not because of the lack of quality in a candidate, it’s the lack of party unity,” Mastriano added.

That’s why Mastriano says he’ll stand with the Republican nominee for United States Senate, whoever it may be.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

“I don’t want any Republican nominee to go through what Rebbi and myself went through last year: being betrayed by so many in the party, having people poisoning the well and not backing us,” Mastriano said.

So, who could the nominee be?

“Just because Mastriano is out doesn’t mean they’re not going to have an equally radical, extremist candidate,” said Brittany Crampsie, a Democratic analyst.

The former Republican United States Senate candidate Dave McCormick says he is seriously considering another run.

He’d go up against incumbent Bob Casey, who already announced his re-election campaign.

abc27 reached out to Bob Casey’s office, but he was not available for an interview.