DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a reported shooting in the area of the 4400 block of Strawbridge Court in Dover Township.

The Dover Area School District is in a “keep out condition” under the direction of law enforcement. The shooting took place at a nearby residence and not at the school.

There have so far been no reported injuries. The Northern York County Regional Police are investigating the incident.

Courtesy Jacob Slyder

Police have closed Nittany Drive, South Salem Church Road, and Strawbridge Court and are restricting movement into the area bordered by those streets.

People are being told to stay away from and not to call the school. No one is permitted to enter or exit the school at this time unless directed by law enforcement.