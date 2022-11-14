MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new sustainability-focused coffee shop, named Down to Earth Cafe is set to open its doors to the public next week.

Construction on the 1,800 square foot cafe started back in July 2022, according to Down to Earth Cafe’s majority owner Alex Rojohn.

Construction of the cafe recently wrapped up this past Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Rojohn found his passion for coffee and service while previously working as a manager for Idea Coffee – another Mechanicsburg-based coffee shop.

According to Rojohn, his experience as a manager, in addition to the enjoyment he found while working in a coffee shop, is what eventually led him to open one of his own, with the help of his parents who are co-owners.

“I had a strong work drive – and I loved the atmosphere of working at a coffee shop,” Rojohn said. “I love the interactions with customers and also the science & art of coffee making.”

Down to Earth Cafe has taken many steps to ensure that their community-focused, sustainability model was well represented throughout several aspects of the new coffee shop, such as:

Sourcing their products from local small businesses (vegetables, coffee beans, dairy products, etc.)

Utilizing eco-friendly supplies such as biodegradable cups

Offering many healthy, gluten free, plant-based food options

Repurposing second-hand furniture to use for the interior of the cafe (mainly purchased through Facebook Marketplace).

“I am extremely grateful for the ongoing support from the local community, and I want to thank them, and thank all my friends and family for their help and support,” Rojohn said.

Down to Earth Cafe will have its grand opening on Monday, Nov. 21 at 7am – the cafe is located at 100 Legacy Park, suite 108, Mechanicsburg.

The cafe’s hours of operation will be Monday – Thursday 7am to 3pm and Friday – Saturday 7am- to 4 or 5pm. The cafe will be closed on Sundays.