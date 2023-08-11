YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – One Midstate city is recognizing some of its very best businesses and people in York. Downtown Inc. just handed out its “Downtown First” awards.

This year’s “outstanding individual” is Jason Phillips, a realtor who tries to get people to live downtown.

Phillips also volunteers a lot of his time cleaning up and promoting the city, so how did he react when he found out he won?

“I couldn’t believe it. my first word was, ‘wow!’ i didn’t have a speech prepared and wasn’t expecting it. a great opportunity. I was really excited,” said Phillips.

Phillips moved from New York City to York 22 years ago and says he loves being a “downtown dweller.”