LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office has released data from its Human Trafficking Task Force (HTTF) one year after its creation.

The HTTF made 30 arrests in 2022, which included sting operations on those soliciting prostitution and people soliciting minors for sexual activities.

The task force also did multiple prostitution-related details in its first year, and in total 19 people were charged with prostitution-related offenses this past year.

The HTTF also arrested nine suspects through three separate stings with a detective posting as a minor and communicating with persons who are specifically seeking minors to engage in sexual activities.

Among those nine arrested were charged with various crimes ranging from attempted rape of a child, attempted statutory sexual assault, and unlawful contact with a minor.

The ages of those arrested ranged from 33 to 69 with one suspect traveling as far as Virginia in response to an online advertisement that was created by the task force.

Participating police departments of the HTTF include East Hempfield Township, East Lampeter Township, Ephrata Police Department, Lancaster City Bureau of Police, Lancaster County Detectives, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department, Lititz Borough, Manor Township, Northwest Regional, Pennsylvania State Police and West Lampeter Township.