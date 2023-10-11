YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – More than three dozen people were arrested as part of a two-year narcotics investigation in York County.

According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, the joint investigation by the York County Drug Task Force and the Hanover Borough Police Department began in November 2021 with the arrest of a Gettysburg man for delivery of cocaine.

The arrest led to a large-scale network of individuals allegedly trafficking narcotics throughout southeast York County. Thirty-seven people were arrested as part of the investigation.

“This investigation is a tremendous example of patience, tenacity, and collaboration,” said District Attorney Dave Sunday. “This is a stern and loud message that we will not tolerate the flow of illegal narcotics in our communities and will continue to utilize every resource at our disposal to dismantle these networks.”