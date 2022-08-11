HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of car buyers in the Harrisburg area were allegedly scammed in an odometer tampering scheme that involved over four million miles rolled back on vehicles sold online.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a family in Harrisburg was involved in unlicensed car sales on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist where they bought and sold over150 vehicles in the Harrisburg area.

State Police say over 50 of the vehicles sold had their odometers tampered with prior to being sold.

State Police say Earnest Fry sold the vehicles and was assisted by Keith Fry and Calvin Everett during the course of the incident with each person “having varying knowledge of this operation.”

Earnest Fry is being charged with multiple felony counts of odometer tampering, theft, dealing in unlawful proceed, and other charges.

Keith Fry is being charged with one felony count of odometer tampering, theft. and receiving stolen property. Court records say Keith and Earnest Fry are both being held on $10,000 bail in the Dauphin County Prison.

Calvin Everett is being charged with one summary count of acting as a car dealer without a license.

State Police say a majority of the victims were from the Harrisburg area including its surrounding counties with some out of state individuals.