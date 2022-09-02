PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Tai Phat Wholesalers LLC, located in Capitol Heights, Maryland, is recalling four different types of its “Three Coins Dried Mushrooms” due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recalled mushrooms were sold in Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The Three Coins Dried Mushrooms come in four different-sized clear plastic packaging; All four types of packaging are part of the recall.

Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Slices – Item #: 01051- Nam Meo Soi -S- 2.5 oz

Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Slices – Item #: 01276- Nam Meo Soi -L- 10.5 oz

Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Whole – Item #: 01052- Nam Meo Nguyen -S- 2.5 oz

Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Whole – Item #: 01277- Nam Meo Nguyen -L- 10.5 oz

Pictures courtesy of the Food and Drug Administration.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall at this time.

Anyone who has bought “Three Coins Dried Mushrooms” made by Tai Phat is urged to return them to wherever they purchased them. Full refunds are being offered.

If you have any additional questions, please call 1-703-538-8000.