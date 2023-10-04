DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– State Police have released new details about a crash last week that involved a Dauphin County fire truck that was on its way to a fire.

According to the crash report, the driver of a 2023 Subaru RX pulled out in front of a Middletown Volunteer Fire Department Truck 88 at an intersection along East Harrisburg Pike and South Deodate Road.

The fire truck was on its way to a building fire in Elizabethtown on Thursday, Sept. 28, just before 7 a.m. when the traffic signal turned red at the intersection. State Police say that the fire truck slowed and cleared the intersection before proceeding.

That’s when the Subaru, driven by a 56-year-old woman from Lebanon County, pulled out and was hit by the fire truck, the report states.

She was charged with a summary count of duty of driver on the approach of an emergency vehicle, online court documents show. Under Pennsylvania law, a driver must yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle that is using its signals and lights.

The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, while no one in the fire truck was hurt.