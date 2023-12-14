CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Mechanicsburg man was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle on Thursday after police say they were going faster than the speed limit when they caused a deadly crash.

According to court documents, a crash reconstruction report showed that Mackenzie Hilsinger, 32, was allegedly traveling at about 86 mph five seconds before crashing head-on into another vehicle on a 45-mph road in September.

“Trooper Knudsen’s report also advised that at that speed there was not enough distance for the defendant’s vehicle to stop,” police wrote in the criminal complaint. “The report also advised that the crash was avoidable if not for the excessive speed of the defendant’s vehicle.”

Just a second before the crash, Hilsinger allegedly slowed to 81 mph and then just over 60 mph when he wrecked, police say the crash report showed.

Hilsinger told Silver Spring Township Police when they got to the wreck scene, at the 1200 block of West Trindle Road around 5 p.m., he did not have time to stop for the other vehicle that was pulling out of a driveway. Police say they found a gray 2017 Ford, driven by Hilsinger, and a Cadilac that both had front-end damage.

The driver of the other vehicle, Gregory Maloni, was in cardiac arrest when he was rushed to the hospital where he later died, the court documents state. An autopsy showed that he died from multiple traumatic injuries from the crash.

While he was at his work, Hilsinger was again interviewed about the crash. According to the criminal complaint, he claimed that he was going 50 mph when he left a Labor Day party and was on his way to a work-related appointment at 5 p.m. he was running late to.

Hilsinger’s cell phone was looked through and police say they learned that Hilsinger was texting several individuals, including one to say he was running late.

Hilsinger faces felony charges of homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle, along with two summary counts of traffic violations.

Hilsinger is currently out on ROR bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 4.