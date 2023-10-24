DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The driver in an August crash where multiple people were hospitalized with serious injuries is facing charges, police say.

Skyler Spangler, 20, of Red Lion, is facing charges that include a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children and possession of drug paraphernalia along with others, according to the charges filed by Derry Township Police.

Spangler, police say, allowed a 14-year-old to sit on the center console between the front two seats unsecured. Multiple other people inside the vehicle, including a 4-year-old, were not properly seated in the vehicle being driven by Spangler.

Before driving the vehicle, Spangler allegedly drank alcohol and it was reported that a pipe used for smoking, along with drug residue, was found inside the vehicle.

The five people inside the large SUV were rushed to the hospital for serious injuries they got from the crash that happened just around 8:39 p.m. The crash closed the westbound lanes of State Route 422 (West Chocolate Avenue) in front of the Hershey’s Technical Center for a few hours, police say.

He also faces summary counts of purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of liquor or malt or brewed beverages, driving on roadways laned for traffic, restraint systems – child booster seat, and three counts of restraint systems – fail to use safety belt – driver, front seat occupant, and vehicle occupant.

Spangler’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19.