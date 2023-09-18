YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The driver who police say fatally struck a York County high school student last year is facing multiple charges.

According to court documents, Marie McGahan, 25, of Red Lion, faces a felony charge of vehicular homicide along with summary charges of meeting/overtaking a school bus, careless driving, and failure to comply to license restrictions from the morning pedestrian crash in late October.

A 16-year-old Northeastern School District student died from her traumatic injuries in November after McGahan struck her when she was trying to get on a school bus, according to police.

After police arrived at the scene of the crash in the 500 block of York Haven Road just after 7 a.m., they found the unconscious teenager being treated by EMS.

There was also a 2021 silver Hyundai with damage to the front part of the passenger side, that police said was being driven by McGahan.

According to police, McGahan stated to officers she was likely going too fast and that the teen was walking to the stopped school bus when she was struck.

“I must have been distracted,” McGahan, who reportedly passed all sobriety tests, said to police, according to the complaint. She admitted to only getting about three hours of sleep the night before.

McGahan, police said, was not speeding before the crash. A witness who was behind her before the crash said that they could see the school bus and its lights and that McGahan allegedly did not brake or try to avoid the bus until after driving through the stop.

A crash reenactment was conducted in June by police, and it was determined that McGahan would have had enough distance between her vehicle and the bus for her to stop, the complaint notes.

In June, McGahan was taken to York County Prison but she was able to post her $10,000 bond. She was arraigned in August and is currently awaiting a trial.