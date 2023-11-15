LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A driver was arrested after leading police on a chase Monday that ended in them crashing into two homes and severing a gas line.

A pursuit started when police tried to pull over Waleem Felder, 48, of Philadelphia, just after 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 along the 1st block of S. Ann Street for a window tint. Police say Felder took off in a 2016 Nissan Altima and led police on a lengthy chase.

During the pursuit, Felder almost crashed into a police cruiser and allegedly committed numerous traffic violations, police wrote in a criminal complaint.

When Felder tried to make a turn, he ended up crashing into a home along Mulberry Street and severed a gas line, causing a severe gas leak and requiring fire personnel to respond to the scene. Felder continued on a sidewalk and crashed into a different home along W. Mifflin Street, police wrote.

The pursuit turned into a brief foot chase and police discovered that Felder’s license was suspended after he was taken into custody, the complaint states.

Felder faces numerous charges that include felony counts of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and risking catastrophe. He also faces misdemeanor counts of evading arrest or detention on foot and causing accidents involving damage to a vehicle or property along with summary counts of traffic violations.

Felder is out of Lancaster County prison after he was able to post his bail of $40,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27.