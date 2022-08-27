UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.

The release states that for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the south side of the roadway and traveled down onto Brandy Run Road striking the east side embankment. The tractor-trailer came to rest at the point of impact with the embankment.

The driver, a 56-year-old man from Indiana, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Cumberland County Coroner.

The tractor-trailer suffered extensive damage due to the crash.