LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A woman is facing manslaughter charges from a deadly April crash that involved three vehicles in Lancaster County.
Susquehanna Township Police say Molly Duffy, 19, of Elizabethtown, was the driver of a vehicle in a crash involving two motorcycles at the intersection of River Road and Turnpike Road in Conoy Township on April 15.
One of the riders, a 37-year-old man, was found dead at the scene by first responders while another suffered serious injuries, the release states.
Duffy faces misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter, DUI, and a summary count of careless driving, court documents state. She is out on unsecured bail that was set at $250,000.
Her formal arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 8.