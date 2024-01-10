HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Police charged a driver on Monday in connection to a deadly December hit-and-run crash in Harrisburg.

Dylan Haines, 31, of Middletown, is accused of fatally hitting Jose Borrero, who was standing by a broken-down car, and then driving away from the scene, Harrisburg Bureau of Police said in the criminal complaint.

Borrero had pulled over onto the left turn lane at the intersection of S Cameron Street and Paxton Street after his vehicle “suffered a mechanical failure” on December 6.

While Borrero was standing outside his car, Haines, who was driving a silver 1999 Pontiac coupe, allegedly crashed into him, the complaint states.

First responders got a report that there was a pedestrian-involved crash with serious injuries just before 8:30 p.m. and rushed to the scene. Borrero was transported to the hospital for treatment but died days later, police said.

As police were investigating, Haines became a suspect, and police found the Pontiac at his home that had damage “consistent with striking a person,” police say.

Police say Haines admitted in an interview that he crashed and left the scene, but he claimed that he didn’t know what he hit.

Police noted in the complaint that the area of the crash was lit by streetlights, which would have helped Haines see that he hit a person.

Haines faces a felony charge of accident involving death or personal injury, and summary charges of failure to notify police of an accident involving injury or death and careless driving — causing an unintentional death.

According to online court records, Haines is out on unsecured bail set at $25,000 and is scheduled to be formally arraigned on March 1.