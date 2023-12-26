LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – If you are looking to make some space in the house post-Christmas, look no further than Lancaster County Central Park.

The park has provided a drop-off spot for people to leave their Christmas trees to be turned into mulch.

Trees must have nothing on them, such as decorations, twine, lights, nails, screws in the base, etc.

“It’s not something that can go out with the trash on a weekly basis. It provides a proper place for disposal of a tree. It also recycles them and repurposes the mulch,” deputy director of general services for Lancaster County Carmen Simone said.

The mulch made is beneficial for the environment.

“This particular mulch from the evergreen tree is good for acidic-loving plants such as azaleas, rhododendrons, maple trees, oak trees,” Simone said.

The evergreen mulch is unique compared to regular mulch.

“Traditionally mulch is made from bark and hard wood. It’s not too often you can go and get mulch as acidic as this is just because it is specifically Christmas trees,” he said.

To drop off your tree, your destination is Lancaster County Central Park located at 1050 Rock Ford Road in Lancaster.

There is signage to guide you to the drop off which is allowed between dawn and dusk. Trees will be accepted through January 31.

There’s no cost. It is recommended by the Parks and Recreation team to donate $1.

The money goes to the John Moss Nursery fund, helping the county buy more plants and materials for the parks.

According to park officials, around 1,000 trees are dropped off each year, and those trees produce about 15 tons of mulch.

Residents can swing by the park to get some mulch for themselves.

“There will be a pile of mulch as soon as there are enough trees to chip which will probably be the end of this week,” Simone said. “They will start making a pile and people are free to come and bag it up and take it with them.”