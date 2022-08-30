PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Drought conditions across Pennsylvania are negatively affecting the sunflower industry as a whole.

“Second Mountain Sunflowers” in Tamaqua, Schuykill County shut down for the season about two weeks earlier than in previous years. The owner says sunflowers need multiple soaking rains each season, and they simply haven’t gotten that except early in the season.

“That was enough to get them up out of the ground, but we should have had another one to grow the stem and another one to grow the flower and open it up,” said Ken Smith, farmer, and owner of Second Mountain Sunflowers.

For the first time in the farm’s seven-year history, Smith says he is going to harvest the field for sunflower oil to meet world demand.

Ukraine supplies approximately 50% of the world’s sunflower oil; Due to the Russian/Ukrainian war, the world’s supply of sunflower oil has been cut in half.