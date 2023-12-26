(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced Friday that Franklin County has been elevated to a drought warning.

York and Clinton counties both remained in a drought warning in the latest declaration map.

Those living in a drought warning are asked to reduce their individual water use by 10-15% or a reduction of six to nine gallons of water a day.

Across the state, Adams, Bucks, Cameron, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, and Westmoreland Counties remained a in drought watch.

The following public water suppliers are requiring mandatory conservation: Christiana Borough Authority (PWSID 7360007), Lancaster County

Eagle View Mobile Home Park (PWSID 7010055), Adams County

Gilpin Township Municipal Water Authority (PWSID 5030010), Armstrong County

Hanover Boro Water Dept (PWSID 7670076), York County

Littlestown Municipal Water Authority (PWSID 7010022), Adams County

Lock Haven City Authority (PWSID 4180048), Clinton County

MAWC Sweeney Plt System (PWSID 5650032), Westmoreland County

Monroeville Muni Auth (PWSID 5020027), Allegheny County

Mont Alto Municipal Authority (PWSID 7280040), Franklin County

Parks Township Municipal Water Authority (PWSID 5030025), Armstrong County

Plum Borough Municipal Authority (PWSID 5020041), Allegheny County

Rolling Hills Estates (PWSID 7210013), Cumberland County

Rote Mutual Water Co (PWSID 4180064), Clinton County

Suburban Lock Haven Water Auth (PWSID 4180049), Clinton County

The following public water suppliers are requesting voluntary conservation: Driftwood Boro (PWSID 6120001), Cameron County

Lehigh County Authority NCSA Clearview Farms Division (PWSID 3480028), Northampton County

North Wales Water Auth (PWSID 1460048), Montgomery County

NWWA Durham Village Res Assoc (PWSID 1090099), Bucks County

NWWA Ingham Mews Condo Assn (PWSID 1090103), Bucks County

NWWA Olde Colonial Green (PWSID 1090097), Bucks County

NWWA Pine Run Comm (PWSID 1090098), Bucks County

NWWA Warrington Twp (PWSID 1090070), Bucks County

NWWA Yorkshire Meadows (PWSID 1090101), Bucks County

Riegelsville Water Company (PWSID 1090058), Bucks County

The Hermitage Condo Assn (PWSID 1090102), Bucks County

York Water Co (PWSID 7670100), York County

The Department of Environmental Protection recommends residents in these areas reduce dishwasher and washing machine usage, shorten how long they run the water before showering, and check for leaks.