(WHTM) — Duck Donuts celebrated National Donut Day by donating 500 donuts to the Salvation Army’s Choice Food Pantry clients on Friday.

The company donated donuts of all different toppings from chocolate to sprinkles and drizzle on a cake-based donut.

The half dozen surprise additions to the groceries have a back story.

“The reason for that is because National Donut Day started in 1938, it was their way to honor the women who served donuts to the soldiers during WWI and those women were also called the donut lassies. What started as a celebration of giving back is also something we can do today,” said Betsy Hamm, CEO of Duck Donuts.

To continue the celebration you can enjoy $3 off a Duck Donuts party box by ordering online using the code “Party 23” tomorrow and Sunday.