(WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg-based Duck Donuts recently unveiled its debut location in Doha, Qatar.

According to Duck Donuts, the new Middle Eastern location opened its doors in Printemps Doha, which is the largest department store in the region – coming in at a size of 40,000 square meters, which is spread out between three floors.

“We are thrilled to bring the beloved Duck Donuts experience to the vibrant city of Doha, Qatar,” Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO said. “Partnering with Printemps Qatar Group allows us to deliver our exceptional made-to-order donuts, as well as introduce exciting new beverages, to the local community and visitors alike. We are excited to embark on this journey together and look forward to delighting guests with our delicious treats and warm, welcoming atmosphere.”

The new location will feature the same made-to-order donuts with a variety of coatings, toppings, and drizzles that the brand currently offers. According to Duck Donuts, the new location will also feature new menu items that will be exclusive to the Doha community, which include:

Matcha Latte – Which is “a refreshing fusion of traditional Japanese matcha and smooth steamed milk.”

– Which is “a refreshing fusion of traditional Japanese matcha and smooth steamed milk.” Spanish Latte – This drink “presents a blend of rich espresso and velvety condensed milk.”

“We’re so happy to introduce Duck Donuts for the first time in Qatar to our customers,” Thierry Prevost, Printemps Doha general manager said. “We are confident that this latest addition to our already exciting food and beverage portfolio will strengthen our in-store guest experience, thanks to its unique freshly made-to-order concept, and multiple combinations of flavors, icings and toppings, which has turned this brand into a treasured name worldwide, and will no doubt keep the whole family coming back for more in Printemps Doha.”

abc27 news also reported back in February when Duck Donuts opened its first location in Egypt. According to Duck Donuts, these new locations are part of the company’s international expansion.

Today, Duck Donuts has more than 125 locally owned and operated shops in the U.S., across 24 states. The company now has four international locations in total.