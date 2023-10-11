MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg-based Duck Donuts recently announced the opening of their newest international location in Thailand.

According to Duck Donuts, they officially opened a new location in Bangkok, Thailand at Siam Discover, one of Bangkok’s shopping centers. Duck Donuts opened the new location in partnership with The Great Restaurant Group Co. LTD on Monday, October 2.

The new Bangkok-based Duck Donuts will be offering its specialty donuts, in addition to “coffee, espresso, donut sundaes, breakfast sandwiches, milkshakes, frozen beverages, select retail items and more.”

According to Duck Donuts, the new location eventually plans to also add more local flavors and items to the menu, such as Thai tea, matcha, pink milk, mango, and salted egg.

“Bringing Duck Donuts to Bangkok is a momentous occasion for us,” Duck Donuts CEO Betsy Hamm said. “We’re excited to introduce our made-to-order donuts to the vibrant city of Bangkok and offer a delightful, customizable experience to the local community. We believe in the power of sweet moments, and we can’t wait to create memorable experiences for our guests in Thailand.”

Recently, abc27 news covered the opening of Duck Donuts’ first-ever location in Qatar, which was part of the company’s international growth plan. According to Duck Donuts, locations in Pakistan, Curacao, Edmonton, and Alberta are expected to open in 2024.

