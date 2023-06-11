DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – Duncannon Borough declared a Public Water Supply Emergency today.

According to the Borough, the Public Water Supply Emergency is going into effect due to the extended dry weather and possible leaks in the distribution system which is causing the water levels at the Borough’s water storage facilities to fall to a critical level.

The Public Water Supply Emergency makes it unlawful for an individual to draw water from a public water supply unless it’s for essential and other ordinary household uses.

According to the Borough, non-essential uses include:

Exterior watering of lawns or gardens

Washing of vehicles or trailers

Washing of outdoor surfaces,

Filling of pools

Operation of fire hydrants under non-emergency conditions

These non-essential uses will be prohibited until further notice.

The Borough states that any violations of the Public Water Supply Emergency order will result in fines ranging from $100 to $1,000 and/or physical restriction of the water service of a violator.