HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant will soon be unveiled in Harrisburg later this month.

According to a spokesperson from Dunkin’, the new establishment will soon be opening at the former Taco Bell location on 4105 North Front Street in Harrisburg.

The new 2,200 square foot Dunkin restaurant will feature an indoor dining section and a drive-thru option for customers as well.

The new Dunkin’ is expected to create around 25 new jobs in the area. To apply for a position at the new location, you can click here. According to the spokesperson, the new establishment’s hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Fridays // 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The franchisee owner for this new location is Alex Smigelski and the location is projected to open by the end of July 2023.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.