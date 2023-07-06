LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A ransacking where tens of thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen has led to a couple being charged by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

David Donley, 36, and Jasmine Warren, 34, were charged for allegedly stealing $16,090 worth of items from a home and dethatched garage on East Ross Street in May, according to the criminal complaint.

Among the items that were taken include five guns, a watch worth $5,000, two push lawnmowers, appliances, sports memorabilia, and two mattresses. The victim’s 2005 Ford Escape was also stolen but later recovered by police in June, the complaint shows.

Police say Donley’s fingerprints were allegedly found on the vehicle’s driver’s side door and on a juice bottle that was inside, along with a grocery store receipt.

Investigators said they were able to get video footage from the store and were able to see the couple drive up in the Ford before getting out and going inside. The duo then left the store in the Ford.

A phone number for Donley was obtained by investigators when they learned about purchases being made on the man’s stolen credit card at a local smoke shop. Donley used a membership account that had his number tied to it, investigators said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Court records also showed through an online database, police determined that one of the stolen watches was pawned off by Warren, who used a relative’s identity.

Donley faces numerous charges including felony counts of burglary, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, trespassing and also misdemeanor counts of accessing a device issued to another person that was not authorized and conspiracy.

Warren faces felony counts of burglary, conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful acts, theft, and a misdemeanor count of accessing a device issued to another person that was not authorized.

The two are both locked up in Lancaster County Prison while Donley’s bail is set at $100,000 and Warren’s is set at $75,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12.