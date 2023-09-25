LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster-based family theme park Dutch Wonderland is getting ready to open for its Happy Hauntings event on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The park states that this is the largest investment in its seasonal event ever by introducing nearly 10 all-new activities for the event. The park will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 30 through Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the kingdom for our largest and most interactive Happy Hauntings event ever,” said James Paulding General Manager. “As we continue our 60th birthday celebration, we have introduced the most entertainment experiences ever for our guests to enjoy during our completely revamped Happy Hauntings Halloween event.”

As quoted by Dutch Wonderland, the following events are new additions to this year’s event:

Treasure Trolls – Dutch Wonderland will introduce an all-new dive show, the park’s first-ever nighttime dive show will include fog and unique lighting and will run each evening in the Aqua Stadium;

– Dutch Wonderland will introduce an all-new dive show, the park’s first-ever nighttime dive show will include fog and unique lighting and will run each evening in the Aqua Stadium; Trick-or-Squeak – Melody Meadow and her puppet friends are filled to the brim with spooky stories, happily haunted songs, and exciting tales every Saturday and Sunday in the Celebration Theater;

– Melody Meadow and her puppet friends are filled to the brim with spooky stories, happily haunted songs, and exciting tales every Saturday and Sunday in the Celebration Theater; Trick-or-Treasure Trail – Dutch Wonderland introduces an all-new trick-or-treat trail, featuring the park’s royal cast of characters along the cackling creek;

– Dutch Wonderland introduces an all-new trick-or-treat trail, featuring the park’s royal cast of characters along the cackling creek; Mayhem’s Mystery Maze – An all-new kid-friendly Halloween maze takes center stage at the park’s Mill Stream Eatery. Kiddos are incited to explore as they help solve the mystery that haunts the halls of Wonderland Castle;

– An all-new kid-friendly Halloween maze takes center stage at the park’s Mill Stream Eatery. Kiddos are incited to explore as they help solve the mystery that haunts the halls of Wonderland Castle; Duke’s Ghoulish Eats – The all-new dining experience will feature opportunities for guests to interact with their favorite members of the royal court while they enjoy delicious Halloween-themed treats;

– The all-new dining experience will feature opportunities for guests to interact with their favorite members of the royal court while they enjoy delicious Halloween-themed treats; Duke’s Bubble Bash – Visitors are invited to dance the night away at Duke’s Bubble Bash and finish out the evening with a costume parade ;

– Visitors are invited to dance the night away at Duke’s Bubble Bash and finish out the evening with a ; Spooky Story Time – Dutch Wonderland’s beloved characters read one of their favorite stories daily at 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the park’s Story Time Corner;

– Dutch Wonderland’s beloved characters read one of their favorite stories daily at 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the park’s Story Time Corner; Halloween Scavenger Hunt – The kiddos are invited to discover spooky characters lurking around the park, once they’ve found them all they can collect their very own Happy Hauntings souvenir.

For more information on the Happy Hauntings event, click here.