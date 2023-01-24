LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Dutch Wonderland announced that they increased their starting pay as they seek 800 team members for their 2023 season.

Rates at Dutch Wonderland will increase as much as $2.50 an hour compared to last year, with pay maxing out at $15 an hour.

Employees at Dutch Wonderland will also be a part of an updated perk program, where they will be given free admission to more than 30 regional theme parks and attractions. Team members will also receive free Dutch Wonderland passes for family and friends, team parties, special events, and more.

You can view information regarding applications and job opening here.

“Our team is our greatest asset, so giving them a stellar experience with competitive pay is of paramount importance,” said James Paulding, General Manager. “We continue to pride our employment experience on flexibility and fun, and there will be more than ever for both our team and guests to look forward to during the upcoming 60th birthday season!”

Dutch Wonderland is currently hiring for the following positions for their upcoming season:

Retail

Food and beverage

Ride operations

Environmental services and more

The Cartoon Network Hotel, which is located next to Dutch Wonderland, is also hiring for the following positions:

Servers

Cooks

Baristas

Bartenders

Housekeeping

Guest Services

Both Dutch Wonderland and The Cartoon Network Hotel are owned by Palace Entertainment.