FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An early morning fire on Sunday, Oct. 2 caused damage to a church in Adams County.

According to a post on the Cashtown Community Fire Facebook page, firefighters and surrounding departments were dispatched at 3:57 a.m. to Jesus is Lord Ministries church at 3245 Chambersburg Road in Franklin Township, Adams County.

When crews arrived, they found fire on the back of the structure. Crews were on the scene for an hour and a half.

Six other fire units helped with getting the fire under control. No injuries were reported.