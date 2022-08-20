WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a home early Saturday morning in Wheatfield Township, Perry County.
According to officials, crews were dispatched to 104 Hunkey Hollow Road around 4:39 a.m. No word if any injuries were reported, however, abc27 has learned that it was a single-family home that was damaged.
The scene has since been cleared.
This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.