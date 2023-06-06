NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — An early morning fire displaced seven people in New Cumberland on Tuesday, June 6.

According to New Cumberland Fire Chief Jeff Gouldy, crews were dispatched just before 3 a.m. to three-row homes that were on Reno Avenue in the borough. Gouldy states that the fire most likely started on the deck, near the rear of the structure.

Officials also say there were no injuries due to the fire, but seven people have been displaced, two of which are children.

The fire is not suspicious but the cause is currently under investigation, according to Chief Gouldy.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.