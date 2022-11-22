EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Pennsboro Township Board of Commissioners passed a new commercial solicitation ordinance allowing residents to add themselves to a “do not solicit” list, the East Pennsboro Township Police Department shared on Tuesday.

Residents who do not want solicitors coming to their homes can fill out this form on the Police Department’s website or call 717-732-3633 ext. 1600 to be added to the list, the department said.

The list only applies to commercial organizations soliciting in the township, the Police Department noted.

Anyone who receives solicitors after being added to the list can contact East Pennsboro Township Police for enforcement of the ordinance.