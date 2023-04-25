MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Eastern Lebanon School Board has directed the high school to close the male and female locker rooms due to a concern made by residents regarding a transgender student.

The decision to do so is coming with intense reaction from the community.

“Our area as a whole, we could have really learned a lot through problem solving in the community and now were further divided,” said parent Bevan Allen.

It is a move some parents in the community agree with, for different reasons.

A Facebook commenter reacted to the decision saying “Glad they are taking steps to eliminate the insanity of boys thinking they are girls and girls thinking they are boys.”

Another parent, David Noyes, said his biggest concern is the politicization of kids’ education. He added that a lot of citizens have dug their heels in on one side or the other instead of coming up with a solution.

Another parent, Michelle Salem, said kids are just getting changed and she doesn’t think anyone is “scoping” someone out.

“You know, they’re hoping that they can get changed in enough time to make it to their next class on time,” said Salem.

She said in her daughter’s perception, “none of the kids that had gym class with this particular student seem to be bothered by this.”

abc27 reached out to the district superintendent who provided the following statement:

“On April 17, 2023, the ELCO School Board directed the administration to close the boys’ and girls’ locker rooms for physical education classes at the High School, effective Monday, April 24, 2023. Last week, those students who have Physical Education classes this semester were informed of the impending closure. The School Board enacted the directive to provide time to explore options that respect the confidentiality and privacy of all students who use the High School locker rooms during the school day. At this time, a locker room policy has not been adopted by the Board. Rather, on April 17, the Board directed the administration to close the boys’ and girls’ locker rooms for physical education classes at the High School until further notice. Once the administration has further direction from the School Board, we will proceed accordingly. The community’s response to the Board’s decision has been mixed, with some supporting the decision to close the locker rooms and others expressing dissatisfaction with the decision. The locker rooms will remain available to our athletic teams for use after the school day for established time periods. We realize the closure will require an adjustment among some of our students. The District continues to value the cooperation and patience our community has generally demonstrated, as the Board considers the needs of all district students and establishes a plan moving forward.” Mrs. Julia Vicente

Professor of Law at Widener University, Michael Dimino, added that the decision made by the school board does not necessarily violate federal law since all students are affected by it.

“What the people are going to argue here is that these locker room facilities were closed down because of sex or sexual orientation. What the school district is likely to argue is that there’s no discrimination going on here because everybody’s being treated the same,” said Dimino.

