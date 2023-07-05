MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new egg-focused, Indian street food restaurant franchise will soon open its first Central Pennsylvania location.

A New Jersey-based, Indian-style restaurant called Eggmania will soon open its doors in Central Pennsylvania for the first time. According to their website, the new Midstate restaurant is labeled as “opening soon” and will be located at 5510 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg.

Eggmania was first founded in New Jersey by five friends whose goal was to bring egg meals that were readily available on Indian streets, to the United States. According to their website, after the friend’s cravings for egg meals grew, they decided to open their first restaurant establishment.

According to their website, the name ‘Eggmania’ is meant to depict a craze for eggs – similar to a famous slogan in India ‘Sunday ho ya Monday, roz khao ande’, which translates to ‘eat eggs every day, be it Sunday or Monday.’

Currently, Eggmania offers dozens of different egg meals for customers to choose from. According to their menu, the Indian restaurant has Samplers, Kababs, Rice dishes, Paneer Da Chaska, Bombay Grill Sandwiches, and a lot more for customers to try.

To view Eggmania’s full menu, you can click here.

It is still unknown when this new location will hold its grand opening and what its hours of operation will be.

To date, this Indian restaurant franchise now has seven operational locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Massachusetts, according to its website.

abc27 News reached out to Eggsmania for more information but did not hear back at the time of publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.