LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire caused eight people to become displaced in Littlestown Adams County on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

According to a spokesperson with Alpha Fire Company #1, the fire occurred in the 200 block of M Street. Crews were dispatched around 1:45 p.m. and were on the scene for several hours.

Alpha Fire Company says that 30 fire and EMS vehicles were on the scene, and the fire was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire and no word on a cause at this time.

The Greater PA American Red Cross provided assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter to the eight people that were displaced.